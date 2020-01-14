Madalyn Davis was a beautician and had been travelling in Thailand and Bali before heading to Australia. Photo: Instagram
British model Madalyn Davis fell to her death at famous Sydney selfie spot
- The 21-year-old had been travelling in Southeast Asia before Australia. She had been at a party before walking to the Diamond Bay cliffs to watch the sunrise
- Davis had more than 14,000 followers on Instagram and her social media accounts were flooded with tributes after her death was confirmed
Topic | Australia
Madalyn Davis was a beautician and had been travelling in Thailand and Bali before heading to Australia. Photo: Instagram