At least 180 fires continued to burn across Victoria and New South Wales. Photo: TNS
Australia fires: government reassures tourists despite world’s worst air quality in Melbourne
- US government issued travel warning, which it later downgraded, coinciding with the Australian Open tennis tournament
- Fires have claimed lives of 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria
