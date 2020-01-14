At least 180 fires continued to burn across Victoria and New South Wales. Photo: TNS
Australia fires: government reassures tourists despite world’s worst air quality in Melbourne

  • US government issued travel warning, which it later downgraded, coinciding with the Australian Open tennis tournament
  • Fires have claimed lives of 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria
Reuters
Updated: 5:00pm, 14 Jan, 2020

