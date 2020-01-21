Many Asian countries have stepped up screening of travellers returning from Wuhan. photo: Kyodo
China coronavirus: Australia isolates man showing symptoms after visiting Wuhan
- The man recently returned from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak
- Many Asian countries have stepped up monitoring efforts ahead of Lunar New Year, when many Chinese people will travel
