Many Asian countries have stepped up screening of travellers returning from Wuhan. photo: Kyodo
China coronavirus: Australia isolates man showing symptoms after visiting Wuhan

  • The man recently returned from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak
  • Many Asian countries have stepped up monitoring efforts ahead of Lunar New Year, when many Chinese people will travel
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:11pm, 21 Jan, 2020

