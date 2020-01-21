Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighters watching as the New South Wales “megafire” approaches the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba in New South Wales. Photo: Handout via AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Species of lizards, geckos and frogs could be made extinct in aftermath of Australia bush fires

  • The habitats of certain species have been devastated by the recent fires
  • More than 11.2 million hectares, an area equivalent to half the United Kingdom, has been destroyed and 29 people killed since the fire began
Topic |   Conservation
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:13pm, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighters watching as the New South Wales “megafire” approaches the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba in New South Wales. Photo: Handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE