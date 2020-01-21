Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighters watching as the New South Wales “megafire” approaches the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba in New South Wales. Photo: Handout via AFP
Species of lizards, geckos and frogs could be made extinct in aftermath of Australia bush fires
- The habitats of certain species have been devastated by the recent fires
- More than 11.2 million hectares, an area equivalent to half the United Kingdom, has been destroyed and 29 people killed since the fire began
Topic | Conservation
