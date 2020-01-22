A view of Tomich Winery in Adelaide Hills following a bush fire last month. Photo: Reuters
Will Australian wine be latest casualty of devastating bush fires?

  • Grapes can’t be checked for ‘smoke taint’, which causes them to develop unpalatable flavours or smells like ash or wet cigar, until they start to ripen
  • While most vineyards escaped direct fire damage, some growers are anxious about their grapes’ exposure to the choking smoke which has blanketed many rural areas
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:51pm, 22 Jan, 2020

