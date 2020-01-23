The bush fire as seen from Canberra Airport. Photo: Twitter / Mark Deasy
‘Too late to leave’: Australia capital airport closes as bush fires flare up again

  • Flights to and from the airport were suspended around midday on Thursday ‘to allow for aviation firefighting operations’
  • The country has been battling an unprecedented wave of wildfires since September that have killed at least 29 people and devastated communities
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:55am, 23 Jan, 2020

