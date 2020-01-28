New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP
New Zealand election looms for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, popular abroad but under pressure at home
- She became a mother while in office and received praise for her handling of the Christchurch mosques killings and the White Island volcano tragedy
- Her popularity domestically has fallen due to slow economic growth and a scheme to make home ownership more affordable that has not delivered
Topic | Asia elections
