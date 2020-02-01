Qantas aircraft seen on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Qantas, Air NZ suspend China flights; Japan declares coronavirus a ‘special infectious disease’

  • The airlines’ decision came after Singapore and the US closed their borders to people who had recently travelled through mainland China
  • Meanwhile, Japan has moved to enable officials to come up with more steps to fight the virus, such as banning all infected foreigners and imposing enforced hospitalisation
Reuters and Kyodo

Updated: 2:03pm, 1 Feb, 2020

