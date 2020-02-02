New Zealand joins a handful of nations, including Australia, to ban or restrict the entry of Chinese citizens, and any foreigners that have recently visited China. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand to bar entry to foreigners travelling from mainland China

  • Ban covers anyone who was travelling from or has transited through China
  • Government raised its travel advice to ‘do not travel’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:25pm, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

New Zealand joins a handful of nations, including Australia, to ban or restrict the entry of Chinese citizens, and any foreigners that have recently visited China. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE