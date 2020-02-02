New Zealand joins a handful of nations, including Australia, to ban or restrict the entry of Chinese citizens, and any foreigners that have recently visited China. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: New Zealand to bar entry to foreigners travelling from mainland China
- Ban covers anyone who was travelling from or has transited through China
- Government raised its travel advice to ‘do not travel’
New Zealand joins a handful of nations, including Australia, to ban or restrict the entry of Chinese citizens, and any foreigners that have recently visited China. Photo: EPA