There has been a rise in hostility against Chinese in New Zealand amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Chinese sex workers in New Zealand suffer dip in earnings as clients steer clear

  • Some are claiming to be Korean, Japanese or simply ‘Asian’ as clients give Chinese people a wide berth amid coronavirus fears
  • While there is no official data, Chinese sex workers are understood to be the highest number of foreign nationals working unlawfully in New Zealand
The New Zealand Herald and Associated Press

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Feb, 2020

