There has been a rise in hostility against Chinese in New Zealand amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Chinese sex workers in New Zealand suffer dip in earnings as clients steer clear
- Some are claiming to be Korean, Japanese or simply ‘Asian’ as clients give Chinese people a wide berth amid coronavirus fears
- While there is no official data, Chinese sex workers are understood to be the highest number of foreign nationals working unlawfully in New Zealand
Topic | New Zealand
