Passengers wearing protective face masks at Brisbane International Airport in Australia. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia, Vietnam quarantines Wuhan evacuees as Cambodia PM vows to visit

  • Canberra has sent hundreds of its citizens to remote Christmas Island, while Hanoi has sent nearly 1,000 Vietnamese returnees into military quarantine
  • Cambodian leader Hun Sen, however, has said he will visit the Chinese city to give ‘moral support’ to the Cambodians he refused to repatriate
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:36pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers wearing protective face masks at Brisbane International Airport in Australia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE