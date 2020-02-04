Passengers wearing protective face masks at Brisbane International Airport in Australia. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia, Vietnam quarantines Wuhan evacuees as Cambodia PM vows to visit
- Canberra has sent hundreds of its citizens to remote Christmas Island, while Hanoi has sent nearly 1,000 Vietnamese returnees into military quarantine
- Cambodian leader Hun Sen, however, has said he will visit the Chinese city to give ‘moral support’ to the Cambodians he refused to repatriate
