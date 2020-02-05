Graeme Hart pictured in 2006. Photo: Fairfax Media via Getty Images
New Zealand’s richest man Graeme Hart is a former truck driver and high school dropout
- The 64-year-old is among the world’s most private billionaires, but he isn’t shy about spending lavishly and is a serial buyer of superyachts
- He dropped out of school in his mid-teens and worked as a mechanic and truck driver before earning an MBA from the University of Otago
