New Zealand’s richest man Graeme Hart is a former truck driver and high school dropout

  • The 64-year-old is among the world’s most private billionaires, but he isn’t shy about spending lavishly and is a serial buyer of superyachts
  • He dropped out of school in his mid-teens and worked as a mechanic and truck driver before earning an MBA from the University of Otago
Updated: 6:00am, 5 Feb, 2020

