Waterlogged parts of New South Wales are suffering their worst floods in years . Photo: EPA-EFE
Torrential rain douses Australian wildfire, triggers flash floods
- The extreme weather has caused transport chaos and 140,000 homes were without electricity in Sydney and surrounding regions
- The blazes, which have been burning across Australia for months, have killed at least 33 and destroyed more than 3,000 homes
Topic | Australia
Waterlogged parts of New South Wales are suffering their worst floods in years . Photo: EPA-EFE