Admiral Philip Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AP
China threatens Pacific stability, US commander warns, citing ‘military intimidation and outright corruption’
- Admiral Philip Davidson said Communist Party ‘seeks to control the flow of trade, finance, communications, politics and the way of life in the Indo-Pacific’
- Davidson made his remarks while visiting Australia, which has launched a US$2 billion fund to offer Pacific countries grants and cheap loans for infrastructure
Topic | Pacific nations
Admiral Philip Davidson, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command. Photo: AP