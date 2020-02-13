Passengers wear protective face masks at Brisbane International Airport. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia extends ban on visitors from China another week

  • ‘I just want to assure all Australians, that we are doing everything we can to keep Australians safe at this time,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison said
  • Australia’s tourism industry has suffered major losses without Chinese tourists, while Chinese students are also seeking to return to Australia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:38pm, 13 Feb, 2020

