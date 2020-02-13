Passengers wear protective face masks at Brisbane International Airport. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia extends ban on visitors from China another week
- ‘I just want to assure all Australians, that we are doing everything we can to keep Australians safe at this time,’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison said
- Australia’s tourism industry has suffered major losses without Chinese tourists, while Chinese students are also seeking to return to Australia
