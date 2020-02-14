Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Brisbane International Airport. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China slams Australia’s ‘extreme measures’ after travel ban extended
- Australia has prevented people for mainland China from entering, at least until February 22, leaving Chinese students stranded and damaging tourism
- Nearly 1.5 million Chinese nationals visited Australia in 2018-19, official records show, accounting for about one in eight arrivals
