A view of Auckland. New Zealand health authorities said a man who tested positive for Covid-19 had attended a rock concert in the city on February 28. Photo: Handout
New Zealand’s fourth coronavirus case attended packed rock concert in Auckland

  • The man attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena on February 28 and contact tracing is being done, health authorities say
  • New Zealand so far has four confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a much smaller number than Australia
Reuters
Updated: 2:06pm, 6 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak