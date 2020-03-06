A view of Auckland. New Zealand health authorities said a man who tested positive for Covid-19 had attended a rock concert in the city on February 28. Photo: Handout
New Zealand’s fourth coronavirus case attended packed rock concert in Auckland
- The man attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena on February 28 and contact tracing is being done, health authorities say
- New Zealand so far has four confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a much smaller number than Australia
