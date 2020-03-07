A customer pushes a shopping trolley containing toilet paper at a supermarket in Sydney. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Tussle over toilet paper prompts Australia police to call for calm
- A video widely shared online shows three women pulling each other’s hair and screaming as they struggle over a large pack of toilet rolls
- The incident comes after police tasered a man involved in a scrap over toilet paper in the town of Tamworth in New South Wales
