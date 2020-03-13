Pacific island nations such as Niue, pictured, are fearful their small health care systems could be overrun by the outbreak. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Pacific islands employ ‘fortress tactics’ in bid to halt outbreak
- The region recorded its first case this week in French Polynesia, but most island nations cannot screen for the virus, potentially masking its spread
- Remote coral atolls in the northern Cook Islands are even turning away much-needed supply ships in an attempt to prevent infection
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
