A woman wearing a face mask takes a photo near the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia on Friday. Photo: EPA
Think warmer weather will kill the coronavirus? It hasn’t in Australia
- Because flus and colds tend to fluctuate with the seasons, some have expressed optimism that springtime warmth could stymie the virus' spread
- But experts do not think we can bank on seeing a retreat of the new coronavirus come spring and summer in the Northern Hemisphere
