Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media about the coronavirus outbreak during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia orders citizens not to travel abroad in unprecedented move to fight outbreak

  • Scott Morrison announces ‘indefinite ban’ on foreign travel alongside crackdown on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people
  • Measures will last at least six months, prime minister warns, calling epidemic a ‘once-in-100-year type event’
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:21am, 18 Mar, 2020

