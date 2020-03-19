Qantas will halt all international flights in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Australia’s Qantas to cut all international flights as demand falls

  • Australia’s biggest airline said it would suspend 20,000 staff after the government imposed travel bans due to the pandemic
  • Qantas had earlier announced a 90 per cent cut in overseas flights
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:53am, 19 Mar, 2020

