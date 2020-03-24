Cruise ship passengers disembark from the Ruby Princess at Circular Quay in Sydney. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: Australia’s cases soar after cruise ship passengers disembark in ‘monumental stuff-up’
- Ruby Princess became the country’s largest source of coronavirus infections and one of its passengers also became the eighth fatality nationally
- About 130 passengers had tested positive and officials were frantically hunting down other travellers to test them and track their movements
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
