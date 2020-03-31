Medical workers stand outside a dedicated Covid-19 testing clinic at a hospital in the Barossa Valley, South Australia, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: as Australia’s infection growth rate slows experts warn against complacency
- The country’s health minister said that after completing more than 230,000 tests, a slowdown in the anticipated first wave of infections looked likely
- Country’s around the world are chasing the goal of ‘flattening the curve’ to stop hospitals being overrun with critical patients
