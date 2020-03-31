An expeditioner watches the Aurora Australis at the ADD's Davis Station in Antarctica, the only coronavirus-free continent. Photo: AFP
Pacific islands, Antarctic bases: coronavirus-free living in some of Earth’s most isolated places
- The microstate of Palau is among a dwindling number of places that still report zero Covid-19 cases, alongside Samoa and Antarctica
- Remoteness and strict travel restrictions seem to have acted as a buffer, but are not certain to halt the relentless march of the disease
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
An expeditioner watches the Aurora Australis at the ADD's Davis Station in Antarctica, the only coronavirus-free continent. Photo: AFP