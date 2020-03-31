Daniel Reardon said his nose was ‘recovering well’ and had not sustained any permanent damage. Photo: Daniel Reardon/Twitter
Coronavirus: Australian scientist gets magnets stuck in his nose after Covid-19 device mishap
- Daniel Reardon landed in hospital with magnets stuck up his nose while trying to invent a necklace that would buzz to stop users from touching their faces
- The astrophysicist said his nose was ‘recovering well’ and had not sustained any permanent damage
