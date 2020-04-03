The Pacific Princess cruise ship is seen in Melbourne. Australia has barred foreign cruise ships, but some that were at sea when the restrictions were announced have been allowed to dock and disembark passengers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia tightens internal border controls, as cruise ships start to leave
- Australia has over 5,200 Covid-19 cases, but infection rates have dropped and PM Scott Morrison says the health care system should be able to cope
- There are 19 cruise liners in Australian waters, but these are starting to leave after negotiating with Australian authorities
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Pacific Princess cruise ship is seen in Melbourne. Australia has barred foreign cruise ships, but some that were at sea when the restrictions were announced have been allowed to dock and disembark passengers. Photo: EPA-EFE