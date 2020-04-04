French nationals enter Sydney's international airport to be repatriated back to France on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia wants all visitors and temporary visa holders to leave
- There are 2.17 million foreigners in Australia on different temporary visas, including about 118,000 backpackers and 565,000 international students
- If they cannot ‘confidently’ sustain themselves for the next six months, they should leave, the country’s acting immigration minister said
