Cardinal George Pell attends a news conference at the Vatican in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Australia High Court quashes Cardinal George Pell’s sex abuse convictions
- Pope Francis’ former finance minister was convicted by a Victoria state jury in 2018 of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys during the 1990s
- The High Court found that the Victorian Court of Appeal was incorrect in its 2-1 majority decision in August to uphold the jury verdicts
Topic | Australia
Cardinal George Pell attends a news conference at the Vatican in 2017. Photo: Reuters