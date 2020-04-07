Cardinal George Pell attends a news conference at the Vatican in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Australia High Court quashes Cardinal George Pell’s sex abuse convictions

  • Pope Francis’ former finance minister was convicted by a Victoria state jury in 2018 of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys during the 1990s
  • The High Court found that the Victorian Court of Appeal was incorrect in its 2-1 majority decision in August to uphold the jury verdicts
Topic |   Australia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:21am, 7 Apr, 2020

Cardinal George Pell attends a news conference at the Vatican in 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE