Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, bottom, pictured off the port of Montevideo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: most passengers on Australia cruise ship near Antarctica test positive

  • The Greg Mortimer departed on a voyage to Antarctica on March 15 to retrace the steps of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton, who died there in 1922
  • Of 217 people tested on the vessel, 128 were positive for the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease and 89 tested negative
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:42am, 8 Apr, 2020

Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, bottom, pictured off the port of Montevideo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE