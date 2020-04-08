Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, bottom, pictured off the port of Montevideo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: most passengers on Australia cruise ship near Antarctica test positive
- The Greg Mortimer departed on a voyage to Antarctica on March 15 to retrace the steps of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton, who died there in 1922
- Of 217 people tested on the vessel, 128 were positive for the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease and 89 tested negative
