A view of Auckland City from New Zealand’s Mount Eden. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus: rich Americans look to New Zealand for pandemic escape plan

  • Clean, green and remote New Zealand has long featured in doomsday survival plans of wealthy Americans worried about a killer germ paralysing the world
  • Some Silicon Valley bosses have already made the move and the virus is likely only to fuel the disaster preparedness industry in New Zealand and beyond
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Apr, 2020

