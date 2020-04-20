A view of Auckland City from New Zealand’s Mount Eden. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus: rich Americans look to New Zealand for pandemic escape plan
- Clean, green and remote New Zealand has long featured in doomsday survival plans of wealthy Americans worried about a killer germ paralysing the world
- Some Silicon Valley bosses have already made the move and the virus is likely only to fuel the disaster preparedness industry in New Zealand and beyond
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A view of Auckland City from New Zealand’s Mount Eden. Photo: New Zealand Herald