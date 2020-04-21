Virgin Australia had more than A$5 billion (US$3.2 billion) in debt as of the end of 2019. Photo: AP
Virgin Australia collapses, becoming Asia’s first airline to be claimed by coronavirus
- Virgin Australia had already furloughed 80 per cent of its 10,000-strong workforce but will continue to operate some flights for essential workers, freight and the repatriation of Australians
- The airline had more than A$5 billion (US$3.2 billion) in debt as of the end of 2019
