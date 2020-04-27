A person holds up a phone displaying the Australian government's new voluntary coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe, which was released as the nation seeks to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australians download contact tracing app as states ease restrictions
- Over 1 million Australians have signed up for COVIDSafe, which is based on Singapore’s Tracetogether software – but there are privacy concerns
- Queensland and Western Australia are relaxing restrictions on movement, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval ratings soared to 68 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A person holds up a phone displaying the Australian government's new voluntary coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe, which was released as the nation seeks to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE