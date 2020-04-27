Cheng Jingye, China’s ambassador to Australia. Photo: EPA
Australia warns China against using ‘economic coercion’ to discourage coronavirus probe
- Australia made a ‘principled call’ for an independent review of the Covid-19 outbreak first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, foreign minister says
- In newspaper interview, Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye says: ‘Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?’’
