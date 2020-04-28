Customers queue at a drive through fast food restaurant as level four Covid-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealanders rush for fast food and takeaway coffee as coronavirus lockdown is relaxed

  • Around 400,000 people returned to work on Tuesday after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shifted the Covid-19 alert level down a notch
  • In Australia, beaches in Sydney were reopened as New South Wales said it would relax some restrictions on movement
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:20am, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers queue at a drive through fast food restaurant as level four Covid-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE