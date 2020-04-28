Customers queue at a drive through fast food restaurant as level four Covid-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
New Zealanders rush for fast food and takeaway coffee as coronavirus lockdown is relaxed
- Around 400,000 people returned to work on Tuesday after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shifted the Covid-19 alert level down a notch
- In Australia, beaches in Sydney were reopened as New South Wales said it would relax some restrictions on movement
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
