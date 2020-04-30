Mining boss Andrew Forrest (L) and Health Minister Greg Hunt during a press conference in Melbourne. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Australian tycoon Andrew Forrest buys 10 million Chinese tests despite diplomatic row
- The deal comes after Beijing dismissed Canberra’s calls for an investigation into the spread of the disease from Wuhan
- Delivery of the new tests would dramatically improve the country’s track-and-trace programme, health minister says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
