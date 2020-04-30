Mining boss Andrew Forrest (L) and Health Minister Greg Hunt during a press conference in Melbourne. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australian tycoon Andrew Forrest buys 10 million Chinese tests despite diplomatic row

  • The deal comes after Beijing dismissed Canberra’s calls for an investigation into the spread of the disease from Wuhan
  • Delivery of the new tests would dramatically improve the country’s track-and-trace programme, health minister says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:04am, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mining boss Andrew Forrest (L) and Health Minister Greg Hunt during a press conference in Melbourne. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE