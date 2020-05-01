Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AP
Australian PM says no evidence coronavirus originated in Chinese laboratory but urges inquiry

  • US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab
  • ‘We know it started in China, we know it started in Wuhan, the most likely scenario that has been canvassed relates to wildlife wet markets,’ Morrison said
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 4:38pm, 1 May, 2020

