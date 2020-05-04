The New Zealand Warriors rugby league team, which received special permission to travel to Australia and self-isolate before taking part in a tournament later in May, arrive in Tamworth. This could pave the way for a trans-Tasman travel bubble. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand, Australia discuss coronavirus ‘travel bubble’ to allow two-way movement

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she will take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday
  • Australia, which launched a contact tracing app last week, reported 26 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, while New Zealand recorded no new cases
Updated: 3:01pm, 4 May, 2020

