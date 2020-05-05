Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand and Australia will both benefit if travel is resumed when coronavirus is contained, but the country will not open its borders to travellers from the rest of the world for a long time yet. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: New Zealand won’t open borders to tourists for ‘a long time’ but agrees to travel bubble with Australia
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Australia’s coronavirus cabinet meeting to discuss reopening trans-Tasman travel
- They agreed to start work on a travel zone between the two countries, but only when Covid-19 is contained
