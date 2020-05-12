A 49-year-old man is taken into custody in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE/NSW Police Handout
Australian police arrest man over 1988 death of US mathematician in suspected gay hate crime
- Johnson, then 27, was a Caltech, Cambridge and Harvard-educated mathematician who died after falling off a cliff in Sydney three decades ago
- An Australian police review of 88 suspicious deaths from 1976 to 2000 revealed that 27 men were likely murdered for their homosexuality
Topic | Australia
A 49-year-old man is taken into custody in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE/NSW Police Handout