MMS Australia is the Australian chapter of the US-based Genesis II Church of Health and Healing. Photo: Bloomberg
US-linked Australian church fined US$98,000 for selling bleach as coronavirus ‘miracle cure’
- ‘There is no clinical, scientifically-accepted evidence showing that Miracle Mineral Solution can cure or alleviate any disease,’ says Australia’s drug regulator
- The fine comes weeks after US President Donald Trump was severely criticised for suggesting Covid-19 patients could be treated with disinfectant
