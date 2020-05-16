Security cameras caught a man breaking into The Australian Museum in Sydney, taking photos with displays and searching cupboards, in scenes reminiscent of the Night at the Museum movies. Photo: NSW Police/Facebook
Australian intruder has his own Night at the Museum, snapping selfies with dinosaur jaw
- Sydney police are seeking a man who broke into The Australian Museum and wandered around, before stealing a cowboy hat and a picture
- Security cameras caught the man taking photos with displays, posing with his head inside the jaws of a Tyrannosaurus skull
