Family of academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert jailed in Iran denies reports of torture, suicide attempts
- The British-Australian lecturer in Islamic studies is serving a 10-year sentence for espionage. She has denied accusations of spying
- ‘We do not accept the charges upon which Dr Moore-Gilbert was convicted and continue all efforts to have her returned,’ Australian government says
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who specialises in Middle Eastern politics with a focus on Gulf states, has been held for a ‘number of months’ in Iran. Photo: AFP