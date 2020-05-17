Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who specialises in Middle Eastern politics with a focus on Gulf states, has been held for a ‘number of months’ in Iran. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Family of academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert jailed in Iran denies reports of torture, suicide attempts

  • The British-Australian lecturer in Islamic studies is serving a 10-year sentence for espionage. She has denied accusations of spying
  • ‘We do not accept the charges upon which Dr Moore-Gilbert was convicted and continue all efforts to have her returned,’ Australian government says
Topic |   Espionage
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:33pm, 17 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who specialises in Middle Eastern politics with a focus on Gulf states, has been held for a ‘number of months’ in Iran. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE