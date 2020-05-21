A hydrographer takes samples from a sewer in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Australia sifts through sewage to find hidden coronavirus clusters

  • Melbourne is testing waste water and excrement for traces of the virus in a bid to focus conventional tracing strategy on problem suburbs
  • Hydrographers lower buckets into sewer lines to collect samples, which are then taken to a lab where they are tested for ultra-trace levels of the virus
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:20pm, 21 May, 2020

