Former Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O’Neill has been arrested over allegations of misappropriation and corruption. File photo: AP
Former PNG prime minister Peter O’Neill arrested for alleged corruption
- Peter O’Neill was arrested over by his alleged role in the purchase of two generators from Israel
- O’Neill’s long tenure ended in 2019 and was marked by a string of corruption allegations
Topic | Corruption in Asia
Former Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O’Neill has been arrested over allegations of misappropriation and corruption. File photo: AP