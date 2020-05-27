The New Zealand Church of Scientology building in Grafton, Auckland. Photo: Facebook


Church of Scientology hands out 50,000 coronavirus pamphlets resembling New Zealand government advice

  • The 50,000 booklets bearing a yellow-and-white colour scheme contain a QR code that links the reader to Church of Scientology website
  • The pamphlets look like official advice circulated by New Zealand government but the church said any similarities were ‘pure coincidence’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Updated: 6:00am, 27 May, 2020

