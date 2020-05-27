Kahurangi National Park was one of the film locations for The Lord of The Rings trilogy. Photo: Shutterstock
Lost in Middle Earth: missing hikers found alive after 18 days in New Zealand wilderness
- A search party of 50 members, including three dog teams, hunted for the two women after they went missing
- The sprawling Kahurangi National Park was one of the locations used in the filming of The Lord of the Rings trilogy
Topic | New Zealand
Kahurangi National Park was one of the film locations for The Lord of The Rings trilogy. Photo: Shutterstock