Kahurangi National Park was one of the film locations for The Lord of The Rings trilogy. Photo: Shutterstock
Lost in Middle Earth: missing hikers found alive after 18 days in New Zealand wilderness

  • A search party of 50 members, including three dog teams, hunted for the two women after they went missing
  • The sprawling Kahurangi National Park was one of the locations used in the filming of The Lord of the Rings trilogy
Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press
Updated: 4:34pm, 27 May, 2020

