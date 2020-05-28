Visitors attend a beer festival in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong province, in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s trade spat with Australia could make beer pricier in China
- Beijing imposed hefty tariffs on Australian barley, saying Canberra was flooding China at the cost of local producers
- But despite the high levies, Chinese buyers have pushed on with imports because Australian barley is seen as being the best in quality
