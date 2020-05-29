A New South Wales ambulance vehicle is seen at the Shoalhaven Zoo in Nowra, south of Sydney, after a staff member was critically injured in a lion attack. She was airlifted to a Sydney hospital. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two lions attack keeper at zoo in Australia, leaving her with critical injuries

  • The woman was cleaning the lion enclosure at Shoalhaven Zoo in New South Wales, which is currently closed under coronavirus restrictions
  • A paramedic said she had to walk into the lions’ den to reach the injured woman, describing it as ‘absolutely harrowing’
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:36pm, 29 May, 2020

