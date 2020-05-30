Kristen Pankratz, right, and her father David pose with their boards before going surfing in Tahiti. They are stuck in the South Pacific as the coronavirus pandemic restricts travel and countries close their borders. Photo: AP
Hundreds of sailors stranded in paradise in South Pacific as coronavirus restrictions hit
- There are some 550 sailing boats currently sheltering in French Polynesia, with hundreds more stranded in Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia
- Some are preparing to hunker down where they are, and others have felt discrimination from locals fearing they may spread Covid-19
